Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage

The Biden administration is importing baby formula from Europe to ease critical supply shortages in the U.S. (CNN, POOL, ABBOTT NUTRITION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

The White House said Biden would host a roundtable Wednesday with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. The list is notable for who isn’t on it: Abbott Nutrition, the company whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the shortage in the United States.

Biden will be joined by Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The meeting is expected to provide an update on what the administration has dubbed Operation Fly Formula to import formula from overseas into the U.S. and deploy the Korean War-era production law to require suppliers of the formula manufacturers to prioritize their orders in a bid to ease any production bottlenecks.

Those measures will help but won’t immediately bring an end to formula supply shortages that have left people who depend on formula facing empty shelves or limits on purchases.

The Food and Drug Administration began honing in on Abbott’s plant last fall while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, causing hospitalizations and two deaths.

After detecting positive samples of rare but dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula on Feb. 17.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on why Abbott was not included from Wednesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the body was found by a woman with a search dog.
Body of missing man found in Iowa Park
The situation started just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Latest News

FILE - People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church...
California to unveil groundbreaking slavery reparations report
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
Western nations vow to send more, better arms to Ukraine
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens