First Alert Forecast 6/1 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

A few lingering showers and storms are present across Texoma this morning after last night’s severe weather. The cold front is still moving south across the viewing area, and will be shifting winds today out of the north while keeping light rain chances in the forecast through the mid-afternoon, along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the low 90s here in Wichita Falls, with cooler daytime highs up north due to the front.

Later this afternoon, showers and storms will once again fire up along the front here in Texoma, bringing scattered and numerous rain coverage. Some storms are likely to evolve to become strong-to-severe again, with main concerns being hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Flooding will also be an issue across multiple counties between now and tomorrow morning as an areal flood watch is in effect until 1:00 AM Thursday. Just like last night, storms will continue into the evening and late night hours.

As the front moves south, rain chances will stick around Thursday and Friday, though will begin falling off after tonight. Rain coverage will be isolated-to-scattered and the severe threat will be minimal those next couple days heading into the weekend, allowing for sunshine to return by the start of next week. Temperatures fall into the mid/upper 70s Thursday and Friday, rebounding back up into the 90s this weekend and the triple digits on Monday as an upper-level ridge builds overhead.

