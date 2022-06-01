Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Food trucks of all varieties will take over the Graham downtown square this weekend.

They are not just competing for bragging rights; there is a $10,000 prize on the line. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint introduces us to one of the vendors taking part in the all-day battle of best.

The annual Food Truck Championship of Texas returns to Graham this weekend. Now in its 7th year, the event will be a full day of music, activities and just as one might expect, great food.

Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

“Everything you can throw on a stick and corn dog batter, we’re pretty much bringing that,” Kalin Evans, with Happy Dogs Corn Dogs, said.

When she says everything, she really means everything.

“We serve hand-dipped and deep-fried corndogs, we’re actually bringing several different corndogs,” Evans said. “We’ll have our classic dogs, which is like a footlong corndog, we’ll have our regular dog, which is half the size, a brisket dog and a pickle dog and a cheese dog and fried pickles.”

The company is made up of three families that have joined together to produce a variety of foods, but it goes beyond the opportunity to sell their food. They also make the drive from Gainesville for the experience as a whole.

“It’s really an amazing food truck competition, just to be able to meet all the people and just get out and meet everybody, it’s really a lot of fun,” Evans said.

“Everybody come out because there’s such a wide variety of food and entertainment,” Cindi Ward, with Happy Dogs Corn Dogs, said. “Graham does an excellent job putting this together and it’s so organized, it’s a good family event for people.”

There will be plenty of activities to entertain the entire family on the square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

