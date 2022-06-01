Program helps autistic children learn to swim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for those on the autism spectrum, according to the National Autism Association.

But drowning deaths can be prevented if children are taught skills to keep them afloat in the water.

Erika Kemp, a pediatric occupational therapist at Ohio State’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, says the risk of drowning for autistic children doesn’t go away with age.

“As they get older, it actually becomes more and more higher and higher likelihood, if they don’t get proper swim instruction,” she said.

That’s why Kemp created a specialized one-on-one adaptive swim program to teach children on the autism spectrum the basics of swimming.

“When you talk to a lot of these families, they can’t seem to always find a swim instructor that will work with their child, or that understands their unique needs,” she said. “Therefore, they’re not getting instruction.”

Because every child with autism has different needs, Kemp says traditional group swim lessons may not work.

She says her program allows the instructor to customize skills for each child.

“We use visual schedules. We have a really consistent routine and structure, but then it’s also individualized in that they move through different stations and each station has a different skill that they’re working on,” Kemp said.

Kemp says they’ve gotten a grant to continue and expand the adaptive swim program. The goal is to get similar courses across the country.

“Every single kid has made gains in some way, shape or form,” Kemp said.

Kemp says the program is not only helping children with autism learn to swim; they also learn other skills like working independently and following directions in an unusual environment.

