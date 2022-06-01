Property owner faces challenges with squatter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What would you do if someone started living in your backyard and there didn’t seem to be a way to make them leave?

That’s the situation one woman is facing after a squatter set up an RV on her property in Wichita Falls. Crystal Dickerson’s circumstances are especially hard, because while her property is in Wichita Falls, she lives in New Jersey. She said she has called the police, county and city, but hasn’t had any luck.

This is because the squatter has rights, because they and the police weren’t notified about leaving the property immediately after setting up their RV. Dickerson is now being told she will have to pay $500 to evict the squatter, and she’s not happy about it.

“It is my property that I own and they are there without my consent, knowledge and permission,” Dickerson said. “I shouldn’t have to go through fire and hoops to have them removed from my property and I shouldn’t have to pay a dime.”

Dickerson owns the property at 709 Webster Street in Wichita Falls, but because she lives in New Jersey, she relies on a caretaker to look after her property and take care of the lawn.

“He reached out to me to say ‘Mrs. Dickerson, I have arrived to take care of your lawn but this is the situation and I wasn’t sure if you were aware.’ I said no Bobby, I did not give permission to anyone to be on my property,” Dickerson said.

“When you have a squatter situation, the squatter just moves in,” Michael Little, Wichita County Constable Precinct 1, said. “They just see an abandoned place and they move into it. Legally, you really can’t do that.”

But it isn’t that clear cut: if the property owner doesn’t notice it immediately and let authorities know, the squatter can not be forcibly removed.

“Once they establish a residence, once they move on there and start living on that property, then in order to dispossess them of that property, they are required to get due process of law,” Little said.

“It has kind of been a nightmare from there on,” Dickerson said. “I was being told that I would have to go through an eviction process and pay almost $500 for one reason or another to have these people removed from my property.”

While Dickerson can sue for trespassing, she will have to go through the eviction process first before they can be removed and charged.

“What the Supreme Court is basically saying is before we dispossess this person of their property, we want to hear both sides,” Little said. “That’s the reason why you have to go through an eviction process.”

This process is supposed to let both parties speak, in case the property owner is trying to evict someone for no reason. But because Dickerson lives in New Jersey, it is making the legal situation that much harder.

“I can’t just hop on a flight and jump in my car,” Dickerson said. “I have a business to run, a family to hold together and a life I have going on here.”

The constable said he understands Dickerson’s frustration, but added this is the only legal way to deal with the issue.

