Severe storms are possible Tuesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop to our northwest. These storms will be severe. Storms will enter our area after sunset. The strongest of the storms could contain hail up to the size of tennis balls. Wind speeds up to 70 mph.

Overnight tonight, we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms. By sunrise, Wednesday storms should have cleared Texoma. Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Hail could reach up to the size of golf balls. Wind speeds could reach 70 mph in the most intense storms.

Once the cold front moves through Texoma, temperatures will fall. The high on Thursday will be 75. We will also have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

