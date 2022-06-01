Storm chances increase Wednesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday evening, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Hail could reach up to the size of golf balls. Wind speeds could reach 70 mph in the most intense storms. These storms look to primarily develop after midnight. However, storm chances will continue over into Thursday morning.

The high on Thursday will be 77. We will also have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 63 with more rain chances.

Friday, we will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. These storms could be intense. Severe weather is not likely during the day Friday. Friday night a few storms could become severe.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.