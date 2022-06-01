Strangers lift truck to free child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 10-year-old Texoma boy is in the hospital following a wreck over the weekend near Henrietta that left him trapped underneath a truck.

It’s a story that brought strangers together and the community out to help.

The Hulme family said they owe it all to the dozen or so drivers who saw the accident and got out of their own cars to lift a one-ton truck high enough to pull Porter to safety.

“When they told me that my sons were alive, my prayer was of gratitude,” Scott Hulme, Porter’s father, said.

After a long day of roping, Ethan and Porter Hulme were on their way back home when one of their tires blew out.

“And then my other tire blew and that’s when it really shot us into the ditch and after which I tried to keep it as straight as I could but it happened so quick,” Ethan said.

The attached horse trailer then detached, causing the truck to roll many times.

“I just remember waking up and I got out of the seatbelt and crawled out of the truck and right as I did that the other fella that stopped, he came around and said ‘are you okay’ I said ‘I’m fine I’ve got to find my little brother,’” Ethan said.

Porter was found unconscious under the truck. It took his brother and 12 good Samaritans to lift the one-ton truck off of the 10-year-old. Porter is now in the hospital with severe injuries.

“It’s going to be a rough trip. He’s got a broken right arm, he’s got a broken collar bone, he’s got four or five broken ribs on the right side, he’s got broken shoulder blade,” Scott said.

Porter’s parents are looking at the silver lining: Porter will still be able to walk, a feat many describe as a miracle.

“The doctor asked my son Porter if he could move his legs, if he could feel his toes and he said he was moving them and his feet and toes wouldn’t move,” Scott said “I nearly threw up. In about a half hour later, I went over there in the room and I prayed over my son again and I said ‘Porter can you move your toes for me’ and he moved his toes for me.”.

The Hulme family has been getting outpouring support worldwide from donations to kind words and prayers, which they said they can’t be thankful enough for.

“The wonderful thoughts, if I could tell any of y’all thank you enough, it would be impossible,” Scott said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Porter’s medical expenses.

