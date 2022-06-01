WF Crime Stoppers to host 26th annual Golf Tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers will be holding their largest fundraiser of the year on June 17.

The 26th Annual Golf Tournament raises money to pay out rewards for tips that lead to arrests for crimes in our area. The tournament will happen at at Champions Course at Weeks Park, with tee off at 1 p.m.

Golfers can play for $115 per player or $460 per team by June 11. After that date, the price goes to $125 per player.

Prizes will be available for first, second and third place, along with special prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.



