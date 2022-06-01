Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Crime Stoppers to host 26th annual Golf Tournament

Prizes will be available for first, second and third place.
Prizes will be available for first, second and third place.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers will be holding their largest fundraiser of the year on June 17.

The 26th Annual Golf Tournament raises money to pay out rewards for tips that lead to arrests for crimes in our area. The tournament will happen at at Champions Course at Weeks Park, with tee off at 1 p.m.

Golfers can play for $115 per player or $460 per team by June 11. After that date, the price goes to $125 per player.

Prizes will be available for first, second and third place, along with special prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.

To register for the event online, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the body was found by a woman with a search dog.
Body of missing man found in Iowa Park
The situation started just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.
Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Clay County
Food trucks of all varieties will take over the Graham downtown square this weekend.
Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
First Alert Forecast 6/1 AM
First Alert Forecast 6/1 AM