WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

This is a developing story.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the United Regional ER around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. WFPD officials believe the incident happened at 23rd and Grace streets.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

