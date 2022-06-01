WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.
Officers first responded to the United Regional ER around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. WFPD officials believe the incident happened at 23rd and Grace streets.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.
As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.