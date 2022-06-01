WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the United Regional ER around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. WFPD officials believe the incident happened at 23rd and Grace streets.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers. (KAUZ)

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

