Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Clay County

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions will host an in-person job fair for Clay County area employers and job seekers on June 2.

It will happen from 5-7 p.m. at the Former Wells Fargo Bank Building at 210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta.

Workforce Solutions officials said five employers and businesses will be represented at the event.

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. To get assistance with your resume or to get help preparing for the job fair, call (940) 872-2424.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.