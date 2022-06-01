Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Clay County

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.
There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions will host an in-person job fair for Clay County area employers and job seekers on June 2.

It will happen from 5-7 p.m. at the Former Wells Fargo Bank Building at 210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta.

Workforce Solutions officials said five employers and businesses will be represented at the event.

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. To get assistance with your resume or to get help preparing for the job fair, call (940) 872-2424.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the body was found by a woman with a search dog.
Body of missing man found in Iowa Park
The situation started just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
Food trucks of all varieties will take over the Graham downtown square this weekend.
Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
First Alert Forecast 6/1 AM
First Alert Forecast 6/1 AM
KAUZ Weather
Severe storms are possible Tuesday evening