16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen

Police presence at 23rd and Grace
Police presence at 23rd and Grace(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Wichita Falls that left a 15-year-old boy dead on Wednesday.

Wichita Falls police were called to the 1500 block of Blonde Street around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.

Police say the shooting happened during a robbery, and therefore the teenage suspect has been charged with capital murder.

Officials believe the shooting happened at 23rd and Grace streets.

WFPD release:

WFPD officers responded to the URHCS on 06-01-2022 at about 5:41 pm in reference to a gunshot victim. The officers arrived and found the victim was a 15-year-old male. The victim was pronounced deceased at about 6:12 pm.

The officers and the WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives determined the victim was shot in the area of 23rd street and Grace. Evidence was found at the scene.

A suspect was developed during the investigation. A 16-year-old male was eventually arrested at about 1:00 am on 06-02-2022 at the residence located [on] Blonde Street in Wichita Falls.

A search warrant was also executed at the residence.

The suspect is charged with Capital Murder because the offense occurred during a robbery.

The WFPD case number is 22-060037.

We are extremely proud of the teamwork demonstrated by our officers during this investigation and arrest.

Thank you, Wichita Falls, for your help and support!

