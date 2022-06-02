Atmos Energy donates refillable water bottles to Texoma schools

TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is showing its support for the greater Texoma community.

“As hot as Texas summers can be, preparing for the next school year’s athletic and marching band competitions can make students susceptible to dehydration,” Atmos Energy officials said in a statement.

Through their Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative, Atmos Energy officials donated refillable water bottles to the students of Newcastle, Olney, Archer City, Bellevue, Henrietta, Petrolia and Electra High School athletic and marching band programs.

