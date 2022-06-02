Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Atmos Energy donates refillable water bottles to Texoma schools

Atmos Energy is showing its support for the greater Texoma community.
Atmos Energy is showing its support for the greater Texoma community.(Atmos Energy)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is showing its support for the greater Texoma community.

Caption

“As hot as Texas summers can be, preparing for the next school year’s athletic and marching band competitions can make students susceptible to dehydration,” Atmos Energy officials said in a statement.

Through their Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative, Atmos Energy officials donated refillable water bottles to the students of Newcastle, Olney, Archer City, Bellevue, Henrietta, Petrolia and Electra High School athletic and marching band programs.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
Porter Hulme.
Strangers lift truck to free child
Byron Davis III.
WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

Latest News

Food trucks of all varieties will take over the Graham downtown square this weekend.
Hometown Pride Tour: Happy Dogs Corn Dogs
The pageant will happen next month.
Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss pageant
The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
The students raised $410.
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity