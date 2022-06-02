Family confirms identity of 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls mother in mourning said her son was so excited to be on the news that his excitement didn’t fade when she pointed out he was only on screen for two seconds.

A few hours later,15-year-old Andrew “Andy” Gable was on the news again, this time for a reason his mom never would have imagined.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has not released Andrew’s name, but his family said he was shot and killed during a robbery on Wednesday, near the intersection of Grace and 23rd streets.

Keenan Ochoa lives nearby and said he witnessed the shooting happen.

“I looked away toward my vehicle and I looked back and just as soon as I looked back, I saw the shots and the guy fleeing through the alley,” Ochoa said.

Gable’s mother said his friends called him a “bucket soul” because he would pour positivity onto them, and that while this situation is horrible, it has also shown her how truly loved he was: her phone hasn’t stopped ringing as his friends call to say how much he impacted them.

A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the shooting. Police said that because the shooting happened during a robbery, the teenage suspect has been charged with capital murder.

