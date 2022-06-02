First Alert Forecast 6/2 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

With another round of overnight showers and storms clearing out and moving east, precipitation chances will be low today with a few lingering showers through the morning and afternoon. With winds now having shifted out of the north behind the cold front, temperatures today will only top out in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon and partly cloudy skies.

Tonight a moist airmass will lift over the front as showers and storms will fire up again out west, making their way east overnight. While it sounds like a similar situation to what we’ve experienced the last couple of nights, coverage will only be isolated-to-scattered and the strong/severe storm threat will be limited and minimal. Timing of the storms looks to be after midnight through most of Friday morning. Flooding will still be a concern, especially in low-lying areas and places that have seen a lot of rainfall in the last 2 days. Temperatures will fall into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday’s rain chances will be low, so expect a mostly calm day with light winds out of the southeast, partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another disturbance rolls in from the west Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing another round of showers and storms to start off the weekend. A warm front Saturday afternoon will dry Texoma out heading into early next week as sunny skies return with temperatures rebounding back into the mid/upper 90s by Monday.

