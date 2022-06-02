Email City Guide
Iowa Park Police Department warns of man impersonating officer

Police said the man was conducting traffic stops and claiming to be with the police department.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Police Department is warning of a man who is allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police said the man was conducting traffic stops and claimed to be an off-duty officer with the Iowa Park Police Department.

Iowa Park PD describes him as a white man around 25 years of age, about 5′11, with brown hair, a flat top haircut, and wearing sunglasses, a white shirt and black pants. He was reportedly driving a newer model white Dodge Charger, with red and blue flashing lights on the front of vehicle.

If you have any information to help identify the suspect, call the Iowa Park Police Department at (940) 592-2181.

