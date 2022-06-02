Iowa Park softball heads to state tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park softball team is hoping their trip to Austin this season is better than last season.

“A lot of hard work to get here,” said head coach Eric Simmons. “People expected us to be back. It’s never that easy. Happy to be back and try to win two more games.”

“Since we went last year, I think we’re better prepared with the environment than we were before,” said senior Rylee Goins.

The road to state this season was pretty smooth for the Lady Hawks until the regional finals. The team found themselves in a game three win or go home situation against Argyle.

“I saw a little bit of shock in game two,” said Simmons. “We didn’t come out ready to play.”

After a good practice between games two and three, Iowa Park found a way in game three and punched their ticket to Austin.

“A lot of other teams when they take a loss that bad, especially having not even scored, that’s really hard for some people,” said Goins. “I think the fact that we were able to come back and win the next game is really showing of our character and who we are.”

Iowa Park will face the reigning 4A champions, the Liberty Lady Panthers, in the state semifinals. For this team it doesn’t matter who they face, the Lady Hawks will fight to the end for a title.

“We’ve been wanting this since the beginning of the season,” said Raylea Parsons. “We have a lot of confidence in ourselves.”

Iowa Park and Liberty play at 7 p.m. at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

