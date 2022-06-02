Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Nonprofit registration opens for Texoma Gives

Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event.
Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nonprofits are now able to register for the 2022 Texoma Gives event.

It’s an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in our area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.

In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors. To register your nonprofit, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
Porter Hulme.
Strangers lift truck to free child
Byron Davis III.
WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

Latest News

Byron Davis III.
WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect
It happened just before 1 a.m.
WFFD fights trailer fire on Vickie Drive
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
First Alert Forecast 6/2 AM
First Alert Forecast 6/2 AM