Sheppard AFB to allow food delivery, ridesharing services

Sheppard AFB
Sheppard AFB(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base will soon begin processing base access requests for app-based rideshare and food delivery service employees.

SAFB officials said approved services include Uber, Uber Eats, Instacart, Lyft, Door Dash and Grubhub. The first 100 approved applicants will be vetted and will receive a 60-day pass to conduct app-based business at the base at any given time.

The 82nd Security Forces Squadron Visitor Control Center will be the central hub for issuing app-based employee passes and can be contacted at (940) 676-7441.

SAFB officials said the visitor control center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

