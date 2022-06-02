Email City Guide
Storm chances return early Friday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with more rain chances. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

However, this will increase to 40% Friday morning. Friday, we will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. These storms could be intense. Severe weather is not likely during the day Friday. Friday night, storms look to develop in a squall line. If we see this line of storms develop, hail and high winds would be possible.

Saturday, we will have a high of 90 with morning showers and thunderstorms. However, by Saturday night, another round of storms will be possible. Sunday, we will have no rain chances with a high of 94.

