Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFFD fights trailer fire on Vickie Drive

It happened just before 1 a.m.
It happened just before 1 a.m.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a trailer fire on Thursday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Vickie Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a trailer was fully involved in fire. The WFFD extinguished the fire after about 15 minutes, and no injuries to occupants nor firefighters were reported.

WFFD officials said the trailer’s value is estimated at $5,000 and the contents are estimated at $500.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
Porter Hulme.
Strangers lift truck to free child
Police said the body was found by a woman with a search dog.
Body of missing man found in Iowa Park

Latest News

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
First Alert Forecast 6/2 AM
First Alert Forecast 6/2 AM
This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Porter Hulme.
Strangers lift truck to free child