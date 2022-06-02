WFFD fights trailer fire on Vickie Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a trailer fire on Thursday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Vickie Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a trailer was fully involved in fire. The WFFD extinguished the fire after about 15 minutes, and no injuries to occupants nor firefighters were reported.

WFFD officials said the trailer’s value is estimated at $5,000 and the contents are estimated at $500.

The fire remains under investigation.

