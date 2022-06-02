WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a man wanted in Dallas County on a capital murder arrest warrant.

Police were notified by an outside agency that the suspect, Byron Davis III, was possibly in Wichita Falls.

After investigating, officers reportedly found and arrested Davis on Tuesday at a business in the 2800 block of Production Blvd. Police said he was taken to jail without incident.

Davis’ bond has been set at $1 million.

