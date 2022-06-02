Email City Guide
Wichita Falls MPEC to host MMA event

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Ruling and Reigning Series is an MMA event coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Tickets are on sale now. The action will happen on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office or on Ticketmaster. General admission is $25, while cage-side on the floor is $50 and VIP cage-side tables that seat six people are $500.

Weigh-in is Friday, June 24 at Undeclared in Sikes Senter Mall from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, call the MPEC at (940) 761-5500 or head to the MPEC website.

