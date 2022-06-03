9th St. water tower replacement project moves forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The bid process for the Ninth Street Elevated Tank Replacement Project will soon begin, bringing the project closer to becoming a reality.

Contractors attended a pre-bid meeting on May 31 to learn more about the project, which will demolish the current 500,000-gallon steel elevated water storage tank and construct a new, 1,500,000-gallon composite elevated tank. The project is projected to cost around $4,825,000. Other associated projects, including level control and yard piping projects, are also beginning to take shape.

The original tower was built in the 1920s. City Council members voted to demolish and replace it back in December of 2021, and construction is slated for completion in spring of 2023.

