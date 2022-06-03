Email City Guide
Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition

U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a man who parked near the Capitol building.(Twitter/Capitol Police via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A man was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol after police said they found him with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor and ammunition.

U.S. Capitol Police reported officers approached 53-year-old Jerome Felipe, from Flint, Michigan, after he parked his car near the west side of the Capitol building early Friday morning.

Felipe, a former police officer out of New York, presented officers with a fake badge that said “Department of the Interpol” and told them he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

He later gave them permission to search his vehicle where officers found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition, according to Capitol Police.

They reported officers did not find any real guns.

Felipe was arrested and faces charges of unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Capitol Police reported they are still working to determine Felipe’s reason for being near the Capitol.

