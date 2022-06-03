Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew “Andy” Gable.
Family confirms identity of 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Wichita Falls and surrounding areas are creating more and more courses as the sport grows in...
Waist Deep Open shows growing popularity of disc golf in Texoma
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Michael named these two kittens after Top Gun characters Goose and Maverick, and they're hoping...
Maverick and Goose are looking for their forever homes