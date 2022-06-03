Community Healthcare Center celebrates new location at Vernon College

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center was finally able to celebrate its new location at Vernon College on Friday.

The site added three full-time healthcare providers to the area, who are supported by nine staff members. Vernon College President Dusty Johnson said the clinic was a project five years in the making, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated its success so far.

Community Healthcare Center CEO Allen Patterson said the clinic not only serves thousands of people each year, but it also gives students pursuing health degrees at Vernon College better clinical experience, enhancing those educational programs.

“It’s an economic force,” Patterson said. “This is an economic development project that the good folks at Vernon College have been able to put together and it is working magnificently, far exceeding our expectations. The volume has been amazing almost since the beginning.”

Johnson added that the clinic benefits not only students but the community at large, contributing to Vernon College’s mission of involvement.

Community Healthcare Center is a non-profit centered in north-central Texas, whose mission is to provide access to high-quality primary and preventative care for everyone. The new satellite campus is located behind Vernon College on Maplewood.

