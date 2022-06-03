First Alert Forecast 6/3 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Another round of showers and storms are making their way east from the Texas Panhandle, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. The time frame of the showers and storms will last through the morning and early afternoon before they push out east. Temperatures will stay in the mid/upper 70s today with mostly cloudy/overcast skies and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will start off dry, but another wave of showers and storms will make their way across Texoma late Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday. the best areas to see any rain will be in Southwest Oklahoma and places near the Red River in North Texas.

The rest of the day on Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s. The rising temperatures will be due to a warm front moving up from the south early in the day. This front will be the reason we see rain return Friday night into Saturday morning, as well as a shift in the winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

We aren’t done yet when it comes to rain chances this week as a disturbance along with abundant moisture across the Southern Plains will allow for more showers and storms to descend across Texoma on Saturday night. At the moment we can’t rule out a few strong storms, though threats look to be minimal.

To end off the weekend, Sunday looks to be much drier and sunnier, say for a few lingering showers early in the morning. Temperatures to begin early next week will be in the mid/upper 90s.

