Maverick and Goose are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday with a mysterious box, which opened to reveal two of the sweetest kittens we’ve ever seen!

Diann explained that the sheer number of kittens currently at the shelter means that not all of them have names, so Michael dubbed these two kittens after Top Gun characters Goose and Maverick.

Maverick was the more vocal of the two, sweetly meowing at our producers as he tried to explore the studio. The dark-colored kitten almost escaped from Michael at one point, jumping over the anchor’s hands in a bid to play.

Goose, meanwhile, was happy to be held and pet by Diann.

A big crowd definitely formed to get to meet these two gentlemen, with Michael remarking that there were a lot of people off-camera waiting their turn to hold the sweet kittens.

Both cats were born at the shelter eight weeks ago, and are now ready to find a home. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

You can see more of these cats and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

