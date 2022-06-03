Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Pepito is looking for a forever home

Pepito is hoping for a home.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister came to News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Pepito, a sweet cat hoping to find a home.

At ten-and-a-half months old, Pepito is a playful and active cat. You’d never know from his friendly demeanor that he almost didn’t make it. The team at Emily’s Legacy Rescue believe he was hit by a car, or experienced another kind of trauma that led to a broken hip. Someone reportedly then put Pepito into a box, where he stayed until being found and rescued.

Pepito has since healed from his ordeal, and is a happy and outgoing cat. He gets along well with other felines and is easygoing enough that he even tolerates wearing a harness -- something many other cats take offense to.

If you’re interested in meeting this handsome creature, he will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which takes care of medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew “Andy” Gable.
Family confirms identity of 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Priscilla Meza joins us live from Graham, where final preparations for the Food Truck...
Hometown Pride Tour: Final preparations for Food Truck Championship
Friends and family of Andrew Gable have a message: stop the violence.
“Stop the violence”: Friends and family remember Andrew Gable
The original tower was built in the 1920s.
9th St. water tower replacement project moves forward
Storm chances continue Friday night