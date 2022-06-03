Pepito is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister came to News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Pepito, a sweet cat hoping to find a home.

At ten-and-a-half months old, Pepito is a playful and active cat. You’d never know from his friendly demeanor that he almost didn’t make it. The team at Emily’s Legacy Rescue believe he was hit by a car, or experienced another kind of trauma that led to a broken hip. Someone reportedly then put Pepito into a box, where he stayed until being found and rescued.

Pepito has since healed from his ordeal, and is a happy and outgoing cat. He gets along well with other felines and is easygoing enough that he even tolerates wearing a harness -- something many other cats take offense to.

If you’re interested in meeting this handsome creature, he will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which takes care of medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

