Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storm chances continue Friday night

A number of reports since 1965
By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, storms look to develop in a squall line. If we see this line of storms develop, small hail and high winds would be possible.

However, computer models are suggesting that the storms will dissipate as they move through the area. No severe weather will be anticipated overnight.

Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with morning showers and thunderstorms. However, by Saturday night, another round of storms will be possible. These storms may be just to our east.

Sunday, we will have no rain chances with a high of 92.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew “Andy” Gable.
Family confirms identity of 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

weather
Storm chances continue Friday night
First Alert Forecast 6/3 AM
First Alert Forecast 6/3 AM
Storm chances return early Friday morning
weather
Storm chances return early Friday morning