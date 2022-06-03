Storm chances continue Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, storms look to develop in a squall line. If we see this line of storms develop, small hail and high winds would be possible.

However, computer models are suggesting that the storms will dissipate as they move through the area. No severe weather will be anticipated overnight.

Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with morning showers and thunderstorms. However, by Saturday night, another round of storms will be possible. These storms may be just to our east.

Sunday, we will have no rain chances with a high of 92.

