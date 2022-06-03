Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

US has more than 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason

More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its...
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.(Pixabay)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website.

The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports it has received about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, deaths. It also asks whether the company’s “Full Self Driving” and automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident.

The agency began investigating phantom braking in Tesla’s Models 3 and Y last February after getting 354 complaints.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
Andrew “Andy” Gable.
Family confirms identity of 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Authorities plan to release more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot
The first of four Walmart next-generation fulfillment centers will open this summer in Joliet,...
Walmart says it will create more than 4,000 jobs with new, high-tech fulfillment centers
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the...
Bees are legally considered fish in California
It's not clear who was getting the information from the 911 calls.
Questions raised about Uvalde 911 calls