Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Waist Deep Open shows growing popularity of disc golf in Texoma

Wichita Falls and surrounding areas are creating more and more courses as the sport grows in popularity.
By Avery Ikeda and Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An upcoming tournament is showcasing the growth of an unexpected sport in Texoma: disc golf.

Over a hundred people will participate in the upcoming Waist Deep Open, which will be hosted by LowPutt Disc Golf at both Lucy Park and Lake Wichita parks. The latter course recently got a redesign: the local disc golf club didn’t have a tournament-quality course after losing a lot of trees at the park, and the updates came just in time for the tournament.

“I’d like to give a lot of credit to Derin Young with the local club, and Nathan Beiver,” Professional Disc Golf Association member Andy Newberry said. “There were other hands that helped, and they would bounce some ideas off me but their dedication is why we have a course ready for this tournament and that people are going to enjoy.”

While smaller courses are tucked away in parks all around Wichita Falls, having a tournament-quality course is not only important for the local disc golf club but may also attract other visitors to the area.

“A lot of towns have really built themselves their little disk golf community with tournaments,” Newberry said. “People come in and see it, then they’re more likely to stop when they’re not playing a tournament. When they’re driving through here, driving up to Oklahoma City, ‘Well let’s pull through Wichita Falls and play that course, ‘cause we might play that tournament in June.’”

Wichita Falls and surrounding areas are creating more and more courses as the sport grows in popularity. Sheppard Air Force Base is one of the few military installations that doesn’t have a golf course; it has a disc golf course instead.

The Waist Deep Open will take place from June 3-5, and consists of both pro and amateur divisions organized into levels of difficulty and age. Pro divisions have a chance to win cash prizes, while amateur divisions can win merchandise. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew “Andy” Gable.
Family confirms identity of 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
A suspect was arrested Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of WF teen
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter
This is a developing story.
WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Michael named these two kittens after Top Gun characters Goose and Maverick, and they're hoping...
Maverick and Goose are looking for their forever homes
The Community Healthcare Center was finally able to celebrate its new location at Vernon...
Community Healthcare Center celebrates new location at Vernon College
Wichita Falls and surrounding areas are creating more and more courses as the sport grows in...
Disc golf tournament shows growing popularity of sport in Texoma
The Community Healthcare Center was finally able to celebrate its new location at Vernon...
Community Healthcare Center celebrates new location at Vernon College