Hometown Pride Tour: Final preparations for Food Truck Championship

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re excited to taste all of the dishes at Graham’s Food Truck Championship, and Priscilla Meza gave us a sneak peek into the final preparations being made before the big event happens Saturday.

“Tonight will be fun, tomorrow will be work,” said Ray Devoult with Kona Ice. He described the adrenaline of serving the big crowds that come with the event, saying his favorite part was just interacting with the many people who come out to celebrate. But it’s not just the people that keep trucks coming out: there’s pride and a cash prize of $10,000 on the line.

Devout and Kona Ice are entering their Monster Mango shaved ice in the hopes that their Flavorwave technology will put them ahead of the competition.

Priscilla Meza joins us live from Graham, where final preparations for the Food Truck Championship are underway.

Priscilla then spoke with Christina Redmeyer, general manager at Street Bites in Louisville, who gave an overview of their specialty: smoked meats. Having recently won a competition in Waco, Redmeyer and the Street Bites team are hoping to continue their streak during their second year at the Food Truck Championship.

Redmeyer said she heard that around 10,000 people are expected to flock to the event, and after hearing about her menu, we understand why.

The seventh annual Food Truck Championship will take place on June 4. To learn more about the event, click here.

