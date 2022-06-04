Rouillard named TAPPS 1A Female Athlete of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy’s Sydney Rouillard was named the 2021-22 TAPPS 1A Female Athlete of the Year.

Rouillard was picked out of ten other candidates. She was nominated by her coach and Athletic Director, Sara Lindemann.

Rouillard played volleyball, basketball and ran track for Christ Academy. She also plays club soccer and will play soccer for Tarleton State in the fall.

The award ceremony is on June 10th in Waco at the TAPPS annual convention.

From all of us at News Channel 6, congrats Sydney and good luck in the future!

