“Stop the violence”: Friends and family remember Andrew Gable

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friends and family are mourning the death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable, who was shot and killed on June 1.

His mother says she never realized how many people her son impacted, and how many friends he considered brothers and sisters. She’s still hoping that one day he will walk through their front door.

“My son left my house and 20 minutes later he was gone,” said Andrew’s mom Tanya Gable. “He said I love you mommy, I’ll be back, and he was never back.”

It was supposed to be a normal day for Andy. He was hanging out with friends and texting his buddies about being on the news.

“Just completely out of the blue he texted me and was like ‘dude I made it on the news, I’m in the background,’” friend Micah Gallagher said. “He was so happy about it. I have never seen somebody be so happy being in the background of something.”

A few moments later he received another text from someone who was in the car with Andy saying that he had been shot.

“I was holding him, I told him I loved him and he would be okay. I just watched him go. His last words to me were I love you, always and forever.”

“He was the most loving brother, the most loving person in the house,” said Andrew’s sister.

Friends and family want to celebrate his life and remember the good times. They say it’s what Andy would have wanted.

“Andy had his own problems. Life hasn’t been easy for him,” said Tanya. “Even though he had his own problems, he would choose to help somebody with theirs.”

“He was skating downtown and we went up to one of the parking buildings and I was sitting in my car and he came up to my car and it was like smurf blue running down his neck, big ole smile on his face because he was like ‘it’s hot,’” Gallagher said. “I made fun of him because he was sweating so much of his hair off, it was funny. One of my favorite memories of him.”

They all say Andy played a big part in their lives, and life will never be the same without him.

“It is devastating, not just for me and my friend group but I would also imagine his family,” Gallagher said. “I know he loved his mom more than anyone on the planet. He was always making posts on his Snapchat story about his mom and how much he loved his mom.”

“A mother is never supposed to bury her children,” Tanya said.

Andrew’s friends and family will carry on his name and legacy. They also wanted to leave an important message: stop the violence. Nothing will be solved with hatred, which will only lead to more loss and sadness.

