Crash shuts down part of Kemp

Motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for life threatening injuries.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have shut down Kemp Blvd near Avenue O to investigate a crash that occurred just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was “zigzagging” through traffic at a high rate of speed before crashing into the side of a Nissan that was cleared to turn across the median.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike and transported to United Regional for life-threatening injuries.

