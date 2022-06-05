Crash shuts down part of Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have shut down Kemp Blvd near Avenue O to investigate a crash that occurred just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was “zigzagging” through traffic at a high rate of speed before crashing into the side of a Nissan that was cleared to turn across the median.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike and transported to United Regional for life-threatening injuries.

