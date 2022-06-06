BBB warns of government imposter scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s one of the most common types of scams out there. You pick up the phone and someone claiming to work for the government, usually the Social Security Administration or the IRS, says they want your money.

They then claim you owe back taxes or ask for your personal information. Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau has more on what should people do when they get one of those phone calls.

BBB officials released information last week showing that while reports of government imposter scams have slowed since 2021, victims have lost twice as much money. Scammers reportedly may spoof a legitimate government agency and contact potential victims during these schemes.

Social Security Administration impersonators warn the victim that their identity has been stolen and ask them to verify their social security number and other personal information, according to BBB officials. Reports of fake IRS callers reportedly threaten arrest unless back taxes are paid.

When it comes to government grant fraud, scammers allegedly contact their victims by using a friend’s hacked social media account and tell them about a lucrative grant program that only costs a small fee to receive. BBB officials said the victim never receives the grant and loses whatever money and personal information they sent to the scammers.

BBB officials have provided the following tips to avoid government imposter scams:

Stop and think whenever you are called in the name of the law; government agencies do not call with threats or promises of money

Know your caller ID can be spoofed and your friends’ social media accounts can be hacked

Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency; government agencies do not accept this form of payment

There is no such thing as easy grant money

Scams can be reported to the BBB scam tracker online.

