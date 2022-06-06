Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.
It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper.
The fast-food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.
Inside, it’s the same whopper ingredients: a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup.
Sorry, this one’s just in Austria.
