Crime of the week: Man arrested after Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every week, News Channel 6 does a deep dive into a local crime, and this time we’re looking at a recent 911 call that ended in a police standoff.

Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story.

“Our patrol officers responded to 2204 Fillmore yesterday about 9 o’clock in the morning to check on a man with a firearm who was making threats to the folks that are living with him in the house,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

When police arrived at the house, they reportedly talked to a roommate of the suspect who identified him as Raymond Figueroa. She allegedly said Figueroa had been acting erratic and paranoid.

“They set a perimeter around the house and they attempted to locate him and call him out,” Eipper said. “SWAT was eventually brought out and our detectives obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the house. Spoke with the victim who said that he had made threats about killing anyone in there, hurting someone while he had this firearm.”

Figueroa’s roommate alleged the suspect had been waving a 9mm pistol around the house. She reportedly said he’d even pointed the gun in her direction while saying, “I know what you did” and “I’ll kill everybody.” At that point, she said she took her daughter and retreated to her room to call the police.

“The SWAT team eventually made entry and found him inside a room barricaded,” Eipper said. “Fortunately no one was hurt and he was safely brought outside and taken into custody.”

Figueroa was charged with terroristic threat, a class A misdemeanor. An additional charge was later added for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.