Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year’s free concert at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.

City of Wichita Falls officials said the band is one of the leading ambassadors of the Oklahoma and Texas music movement, with over 500,000 records sold independently and 10 albums released.

Blue Water Highway is scheduled to open the concert, while the 80th Flying Training Wing from Sheppard Air Force Base will conduct a flyover during the national anthem.

SAFB officials will also have a tent at the center of the event with an explosive ordnance disposal demonstration, photo opportunities, kids’ activities and more.

The City of Wichita Falls has provided the following schedule for the event:

  • 5 p.m. – Event begins
  • 6:30 p.m. – National Anthem and SAFB Flyover
  • 6:45 p.m. – Blue Water Highway
  • 8 p.m. – Car Show winners announced
  • 8:30 p.m. – Jason Boland & The Stragglers
  • 10:05 p.m. – Fireworks display

All of the action will happen at the Wichita Falls MPEC Festival Park. Prohibited items include coolers, outside food and beverage, tents, personal fireworks and animals with the exception of service animals. Permitted items include camping chairs, lawn chairs, blankets, cameras, sunscreen and insect repellant.

