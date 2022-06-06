Email City Guide
More lanes to close at Southwest Parkway bridge construction site

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction will cause the westbound lanes of Southwest Parkway just east of Taft to reduce to two lanes starting on Tuesday, June 7.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said closing the right lane will allow construction crews to widen the bridge over Holliday Creek on the north side of Southwest Parkway. Drivers will still have access to Taft at the intersection.

The $2.9 million project to widen the Holliday Creek Bridge on Southwest Parkway started in October of 2021.

Westbound lanes will have the same control pattern that the eastbound lanes currently used to get drivers through the construction zone. TxDOT is reminding drivers to keep the intersection clear in front of the nearby fire station to ensure emergency responders are not delayed.

The $2.9 million project to widen the Holliday Creek Bridge on Southwest Parkway started in October of 2021. The new bridge will be 36 feet wider and westbound Southwest Parkway will get a longer turn bay at the Taft signal light, according to TxDOT officials.

