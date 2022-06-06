Email City Guide
Presbyterian Manor invites community members to write cards for veterans

Presbyterian Manor is hoping to deliver 300 cards.
Presbyterian Manor is hoping to deliver 300 cards.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Manor officials are inviting members of the community to go online and write a personal note thanking veterans for their service to our country.

To complete the free card and note, head to Presbyterian Manor’s website, pick a card and then type out your note. Presbyterian Manor officials will then print the card and deliver it on July 1, 2022, to one of their senior adult residents who served in the armed forces.

Presbyterian Manor is hoping to deliver 300 cards so that each veteran will receive 4-5 cards each.

The cards and notes can be filled out from June 8 to June 29.

