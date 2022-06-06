Email City Guide
Save the Children campaign raises over $187K

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family raised more than $187,000 with a donate-at-the-register campaign for Save the Children - Ukraine.

This campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests were able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The proceeds are going directly to support Save the Children - Ukraine.

