Save the Children campaign raises over $187K

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family raised more than $187,000 with a donate-at-the-register campaign for Save the Children - Ukraine.

This campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests were able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The proceeds are going directly to support Save the Children - Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.