Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD superintendent

Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
(Vernon ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd has been named as the lone finalist for the position of Dalhart ISD superintendent.

The Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees made the decision during a board meeting on June 2.

Byrd has served as Vernon ISD superintendent for the past five and a half years, and has previous superintendent experience at Claude ISD and Gorman ISD.

“Marlo, Jake, and I are humbled by the opportunity the DISD Board of Trustees has afforded us,” Byrd said. “We look forward to becoming members of the Dalhart community and serving the students of Dalhart ISD.”

Byrd recently completed his 12th year as an acting superintendent.

