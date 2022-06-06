WFPD invites residents to join SAFECAM Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has started their SAFECAM Program in hopes of keeping the streets of Wichita Falls a safe place.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with WFPD described this initiative as their Neighborhood Watch Program on steroids. They are hoping this will give them the extra help they need to be able to find criminals faster.

The program works by compiling a list of known security cameras so that investigators can directly contact residents or businesses who might have caught a suspect on camera. People registering will give basic information such as their names, addresses and what direction each camera is pointing in.

For residents who join, WFPD will know which cameras are in the program, but will not have direct access or a livestream of the camera footage. Investigators can only see the footage if the owner gives permission and releases it.

So if a crime happens outside your house and you have signed up with SAFECAM, WFPD will know that they can ask you to view your footage.

“This is another way we connect our relationship between the public and the police department,” Eipper said. “It helps us prevent crime and also to investigate it and keep our streets safe.”

The program is free and voluntary. If you choose to sign up and end up not wanting to do it or if you move, you can get online and deactivate your account.

If you are interested in signing up, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.