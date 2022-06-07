Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls is starting to see a lot of new schools coming to the area. Among those is Chesterton Academy, which is scheduled to open in August of 2023.

Lauren and Jacob Morath, the co-founders of the school, said they do not have a set enrollment list yet, but claim to already have a group of people who are interested in having their children attend. They believe that their school system sets them apart from other schools in Wichita Falls.

“Chesterton Academy is a classical high school in the Catholic tradition,” Lauren said. “Our classical curriculum combines a broad liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on the development of Christian virtues and an appreciation of beauty.”

A public presentation will be held on June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Chesterton Academy.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released
Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role
The crash happened at Kemp Street and Avenue O.
WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

Latest News

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Hot & Humid weather will continue
Wichita Falls ISD Board discusses special education program
Wichita Falls ISD Board discusses special education program
This campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico.
Save the Children campaign raises over $187K