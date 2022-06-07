Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls is starting to see a lot of new schools coming to the area. Among those is Chesterton Academy, which is scheduled to open in August of 2023.

Lauren and Jacob Morath, the co-founders of the school, said they do not have a set enrollment list yet, but claim to already have a group of people who are interested in having their children attend. They believe that their school system sets them apart from other schools in Wichita Falls.

“Chesterton Academy is a classical high school in the Catholic tradition,” Lauren said. “Our classical curriculum combines a broad liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on the development of Christian virtues and an appreciation of beauty.”

A public presentation will be held on June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Chesterton Academy.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.