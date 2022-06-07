Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released
Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role
The crash happened at Kemp Street and Avenue O.
WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

Latest News

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
“My mother’s life mattered,” Garnell Whitfield Jr. told Congress on Tuesday.
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘My mother's life mattered.'
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
Health district offers COVID-19 boosters for children
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
US Open to accept Phil Mickelson and all eligible players
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Man charged after firing ‘snot rocket’ into crowd, attacking teens with knife, deputies say