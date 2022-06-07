Health district offers COVID-19 boosters for children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to eligible children ages 5 through 11.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified vaccine providers to start giving COVID-19 booster vaccines to children of that age, in line with federal guidance. Health district officials said the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine is administered at least five months after the two-dose primary series has been completed.

Health district officials recommend the following for immunocompromised individuals 5 through 11 years of age:

A two-dose primary series to individuals 5 through 11 years of age

A third primary series dose to individuals 5 through 11 years of age with certain kinds of immunocompromised conditions

A single booster dose to individuals 5 through 11 years of age who have completed a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The health district hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To attend, city officials ask that you register online.

