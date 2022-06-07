Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health district offers COVID-19 boosters for children

The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to eligible children ages 5 through 11.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified vaccine providers to start giving COVID-19 booster vaccines to children of that age, in line with federal guidance. Health district officials said the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine is administered at least five months after the two-dose primary series has been completed.

Health district officials recommend the following for immunocompromised individuals 5 through 11 years of age:

  • A two-dose primary series to individuals 5 through 11 years of age
  • A third primary series dose to individuals 5 through 11 years of age with certain kinds of immunocompromised conditions
  • A single booster dose to individuals 5 through 11 years of age who have completed a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The health district hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To attend, city officials ask that you register online.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released
Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role
The crash happened at Kemp Street and Avenue O.
WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
squatter issue
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

Latest News

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
“Chesterton Academy is a classical high school in the Catholic tradition."
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023
Hot & Humid weather will continue
Wichita Falls ISD Board discusses special education program
Wichita Falls ISD Board discusses special education program