Hot & Humid weather will continue

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with a 40% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few storms will be along and north of the Red River in the morning hours. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72, with storm chances continuing.

Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies.

